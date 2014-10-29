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Ali Inay
inayali
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man and four dogs on snow field
Dog sledding in field
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
blue
snow
dogs
ice
arctic
frozen
snowy landscape
winter lake
north
dog sledding
dog sled
huskies
sledge
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