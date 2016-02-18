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Tore Skogheim
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male mallard duck on water
Duck eating fish
A map marker
Geilo, Norway
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Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
dark
bird
splash
face
duck
swimming
outdoors
feather
pond
swim
drake
droplet
beak
norway
mallard
waterfowl
geilo
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