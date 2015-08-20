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Natasha Miller
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main road
Asphalt in Maui
A map marker
Maui, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
summer
green
road
grass
journey
driving
asphalt
open road
empty road
skies
curve
summer vibe
hillside
curvy road
plant
highway
united states
roads
Creative Commons images
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