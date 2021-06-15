Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Isaacson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Bailey, Mohawk, United States
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A canoes rests on the shore of a lake.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake bailey
mohawk
united states
boat
canoe
lake
HD Wave Wallpapers
rock
explore
michgan
keweenaw
Metal Backgrounds
side
HD Water Wallpapers
shore
HD Sky Wallpapers
bright
Tree Images & Pictures
paddle
adventure
Free pictures
Related collections
snow village
132 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Pretty Food
84 photos · Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Weddings
77 photos · Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers