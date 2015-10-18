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Kris Atomic
krisatomic
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macro shot photography of red fruits
Red berry branch on white
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
christmas wallpaper
christmas background
red background
white
orange
red
minimalist
celebration
holiday
red wallpaper
simple
japanese
happy holidays
december
berries
seeds
holiday wallpaper
holiday background
decoration
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