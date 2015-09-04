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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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macro shot photography of pink petals flower
Pink flower after rain
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
black
flower wallpaper
green
beauty
purple
hope
floral
flower background
macro
petal
hopeful
stem
magenta
pollen
petals
blue gray
close-up
solitary
Non-copyrighted images
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