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Marcin Nowak
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macro shot photography of brown classical guitar headstock
Macro guitar frets
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
red
wood
grey
gold
guitar
blur
bokeh
instrument
strings
tuning
guitar strings
chords
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