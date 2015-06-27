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macro shot of water drops
Rainy Grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
green
grass
plants
reflection
blur
outdoors
bubble
macro
close up
blurry
concept
water drops
dew
drip
wet
drops
dof
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