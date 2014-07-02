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Jonathan Hislop
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macro shot of water droplets on green grass
Dew on a thin leaf in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
natural
rain
plant
grass
leaf
morning
water drop
outdoors
macro
liquid
fresh
drop
raindrop
dew
droplet
wet
purity
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