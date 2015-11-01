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Felicia Birloi
felicia_b
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macro shot of brown tree leaves
Red autumn leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
summer
winter
sun
autumn
plant
fall
light
trees
leaves
leaf
yellow
outdoors
branch
branches
red leaves
flower
food
people
4K images
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