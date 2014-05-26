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Alex Jones
alexjones
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macro photography of white-petaled flowers
Pollen mist
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
summer
green
plant
white
macro
mist
pollen
pollination
flora
conifer
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