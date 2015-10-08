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macro photography of white butterfly hanging on green plant
White butterfly
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
black
green
plant
garden
butterfly
wildlife
white
plants
floral
blur
bokeh
insect
outdoors
butterfly wallpaper
close up
moth
soft
fragile
butterfly background
PNG images
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