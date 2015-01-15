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Olia Gozha
olia
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macro photography of water drops on black glass surface
Water on a metallic surface
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
rain
grey
focus
reflection
monochrome
water droplets
drop
raindrop
beads
water droplet
droplet
raindrops
wet
drops
bead
tilt shift
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