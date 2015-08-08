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Christian Widell
christianwidell
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macro photography of red fruit
Wild Strawberry
A map marker
sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
plant
garden
fruit
grass
baby
red
growth
strawberry
sweden
macro
berries
berry
wild strawberry
wild strawberries
raspberry
produce
flora
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