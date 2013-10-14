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Stefan Spassov
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macro photography of purple petaled flower
Purple flowers.
A map marker
Ottawa, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
forest
flowers
blue
flower wallpaper
green
rain
plant
purple
canada
leaves
group
purple wallpaper
purple background
flower background
macro
violet
ottawa
flora
bloom
Royalty-free images
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