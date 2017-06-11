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Dominik Scythe
drscythe
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macro photography of purple petaled flower
flower closeup
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
flower
flowers
spring
blue
summer
plant
garden
pink
beauty
purple
macro
soft
petal
closeup
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