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Nathalia Segato
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macro photography of purple and white daisies
Flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
grey
colorful
flores
natureza
flower
animal
spring
plant
bee
blossom
daisy
insect
petal
daisies
pollen
invertebrate
aster
asteraceae
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