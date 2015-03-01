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Meredith Whitman
whitmanm18
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macro photography of pink rose
Red rose in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
rose
love
plant
pink
red
red rose
shadow
sunlight
blossom
valentine
macro
bloom
petal
closeup
petals
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