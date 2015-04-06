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Carol Hu
carol
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macro photography of hyacinth flowers
Red leaf-like flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
outdoor
natural
plant
pink
red
beautiful
shadow
floral
sunshine
sunlight
bokeh
hibiscus
petal
closeup
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