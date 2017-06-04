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Adrian Infernus
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macro photography of green leaves
Waterdrop
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
summer
outdoor
grey
hiking
warm
mood
wet
waterdrop
gras
wald
animal
green
plant
light
leaf
outdoors
laser
droplet
Royalty-free images
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