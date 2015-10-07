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Joanna Kosinska
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macro photography of green leafed plant
Getting ready to bloom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
health
leaves
leaf
close up
foliage
holistic
closeup
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