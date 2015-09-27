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Erda Estremera
erdaest
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macro photography of green leaf
Frozen catkin on white
A map marker
Raleigh, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
spring
winter
green
snow
plant
grey
ice
cold
macro
leave
stem
dew
solo
melt
thaw
united states
raleigh
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