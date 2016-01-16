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Paul Green
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macro photography of footprint
A footprint in the snow
A map marker
Towneley Park, Burnley, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
pattern
snow
grass
grey
alone
feet
shoe
outdoors
walk
cold
print
frost
frozen
footprint
surface
boot
footstep
solitary
shoe print
Public domain images
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