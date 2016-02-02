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Benjamin Balázs
brenkee
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macro photography of bug on the mushroom
Fungi in the Woods
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
animal
grass
wildlife
red
mushroom
umbrella
macro
dreamy
bug
beetle
lucky
wing
hay
dot
lily pad
fungus
vivid
toadstool
flower
HD Wallpapers
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