On vacation in Sweden I took my gear and sat down in a hazelbush. I had seen some moose tracks the day before and I was really shure some animals would walk that way to the lake nearby. So I waited and waited and waited… Long story short I woke up with a hurting back and dozens of gnat bites. Demotivated I was about to grab my camera and walk back to the hut when I heard cracking noises. Moments later this majestic bull moose walked by and sniffed at me and my backpack. One of the best days in my life.
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