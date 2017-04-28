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macro photography of blooming white rose flowers
White bush flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
pink
petal
blooming
freshness
no people
beauty in nature
plant
blossom
peony
geranium
acanthaceae
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