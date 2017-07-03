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Matheus Queiroz
queirozmm
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macro photography of black butterfly in flower
Splash
A map marker
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
black
pink
butterfly
yellow
insect
bug
drops
droplets
polen
animal
plant
bee
brazil
blossom
peony
cosmos
flora
petal
invertebrate
Public domain images
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