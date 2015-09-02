Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alesah Villalon
kixville
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
macro photography of bamboo branch
Thick bamboo stems
A map marker
Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-A1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
pattern
plant
grass
environment
zen
bamboo
foliage
horsetail
philippines
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20