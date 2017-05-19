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Tj Holowaychuk
tjholowaychuk
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macro photo of red rose with water
red rose
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
flower
rose
pink
red
water drop
macro
moody
petal
wet
droplets
droplet
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