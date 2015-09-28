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Jan Tielens
jtlns
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macro photo of purple daisy flower
Violet pollen
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
white
happy
purple
daisy
macro
lilac
violet
petal
pollen
closeup
close
stigma
close-up
radiate
animal
plant
bee
blossom
Creative Commons images
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