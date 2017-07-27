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Mia Baker
miabaker
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Macbook Pro on table near white mug and PRODUCT RED iPhone
Designer’s desk mock
A map marker
Whiteboard, Chattanooga, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
laptop
computer
black
camera
table
desk
notebook
designer
coffee mug
whiteboard
coworking
lens
equipment
work space
mock
camera lenses
laptop mock
office
furniture
Non-copyrighted images
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