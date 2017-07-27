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Mia Baker
miabaker
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MacBook Pro on brown wooden table beside white mug
Designer’s Desk
A map marker
Chattanooga, United States
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Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
technology
laptop
computer
blue
plant
design
poster
communication
desk
macbook
environment
studio
electronic
designer
screen
bright
macbook pro
whiteboard
scene
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