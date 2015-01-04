Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Marcin Nowak
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
MacBook Pro
Apple MacBook Pro
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
business
laptop
computer
mac
gradient
apple
logo
grey
digital
macbook
internet
macbook pro
pro
macintosh
apple mac
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20