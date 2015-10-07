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Markus Spiske
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MacBook Air on top of table
Laptop on wood
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
technology
laptop
computer
paper
work
mac
apple
writing
table
desk
macbook
keyboard
screen
modern
open
equipment
workstation
off
office
Creative Commons images
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