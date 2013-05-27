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Alejandro Escamilla
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MacBook Air near mug on table
macbook laptop on a desk
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 27, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
laptop
computer
work
white
wood
table
desk
macbook
brown
pen
cup
pencil
macbook pro
notepad
worktop
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