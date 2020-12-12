Go to Hansjörg Keller's profile
@kel_foto
Download free
brown wooden chairs inside building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bundeshaus, Bundesplatz, Bern, Schweiz
Published on DMC-GX7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Die kleine Kammer. The small chamber.

Related collections

STV
100 photos · Curated by Pia Fleischmann
stv
switzerland
outdoor
Architecture
334 photos · Curated by Aneta Wyszyńska
architecture
indoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking