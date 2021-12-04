Go to Guven Gunes's profile
@guvengunes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kayseri, Turkey
Published on SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kayseri
Turkey Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
erciyes
cable
power lines
outdoors
electric transmission tower
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking