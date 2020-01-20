Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountie outside Parliament Buildings, Ottowa, August 1966
Related tags
ottawa
on
canada
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
Grass Backgrounds
plant
hat
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
coat
military
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Drone Captures
1,145 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Magic
79 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds