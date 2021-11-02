Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bjorn Pierre
@bjornpierre
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
SONY, DSC-H300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
indoors
bookstore
shop
Book Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human
room
architecture
building
altar
church
library
Public domain images
Related collections
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign
Beautiful Bridges
40 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor