Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
BHAVYA LAKHLANI
@pacifist_pixel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
RED WATTED LAPWING
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
HD White Wallpapers
Birds Images
wildlife
red wattled lapwing
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
crane bird
Backgrounds
Related collections
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures