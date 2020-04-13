Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
purple crocus in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
blossom
geranium
Flower Images
petal
pollen
Free pictures

Related collections

Blossom
853 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant
flower
877 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking