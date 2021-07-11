Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jasbir S Bhatia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Jumbo Chicken Chop
Related tags
Chicken Images & Pictures
chicken chop
bir's food factory
bir's
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
plant
Grass Backgrounds
dessert
creme
cream
meal
Cake Images
icing
burger
Free images
Related collections
Top Down
76 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
top
outdoor
aerial view
Sky.
64 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Childhood
361 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers