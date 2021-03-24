Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Empty tomb to represent Easter Sunday
Related tags
Easter Images
craft
Religion Images
christ
Brown Backgrounds
tomb
empty
Paper Backgrounds
rock
jesus
resurrection
HD Christian Wallpapers
christianity
he is risen
risen
kraft
religious
Nature Images
outdoors
soil
Free images
Related collections
Easter Artwork
27 photos
· Curated by Selina Rebel
Easter Images
HD Christian Wallpapers
HD Cross Wallpapers
Easter 2021
50 photos
· Curated by Rebekah Klewicki
Easter Images
egg
Spring Images & Pictures
Bulletin Graphics
58 photos
· Curated by Megan Gettinger
Jesus Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
human