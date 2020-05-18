Go to Steven Lasry's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building near green trees and mountain during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Travel
Montserrat, Spain
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Amazing view of Montserrat mountains, near Barcelona 🇪🇸

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

montserrat
spain
HD Grey Wallpapers
monastery
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
view
height
rocks
erosion
bokeh
building
housing
architecture
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
rural
Creative Commons images

Related collections

monasteries convents etc
9 photos · Curated by Ian marshall
convent
monastery
outdoor
Spain
54 photos · Curated by Connie Latka
spain
montserrat
outdoor
Spain Collection
99 photos · Curated by art yk
spain
building
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking