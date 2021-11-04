Go to Sean Foster's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Saddle-billed stork at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

cincinnati zoo
cincinnati
oh
usa
stork
cincinnati zoo & botanical garden
saddle billed stork
zoo
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
wildlife
Birds Images
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
tire
ground
Public domain images

Related collections

Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Travel
291 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture
Shops and cafes
31 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking