Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jamie Coupaud
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
engagement ring in ice cream
Related tags
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
ring
confectionery
sweets
accessory
accessories
jewelry
band
marriage token
jewellery
rings
Diamond Backgrounds
gemstone
Cake Images
icing
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
hmaqueda
44 photos
· Curated by Sofia Marquez
hmaqueda
Women Images & Pictures
human
REVE
33 photos
· Curated by emilie lillebo
reve
human
People Images & Pictures
Devil's in the Details (Accessories)
151 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
accessory
hand
jewelry