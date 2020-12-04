Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jess Bailey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Images
Celebration Images
HD White Wallpapers
HD Simple Wallpapers
minimal
HD Holiday Wallpapers
season
decoration
Brown Backgrounds
bird feeder
Public domain images
Related collections
One Thing Minimal
268 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
one
Things Images
minimal
ec
15 photos
· Curated by Gin
ec
plant
HQ Background Images
_nav
4,453 photos
· Curated by Carol Freire
nav
human
HD Grey Wallpapers