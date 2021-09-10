Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Strasbourg, France
Published
on
September 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
strasbourg
france
steeple
building
architecture
tower
spire
church
bell tower
clock tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
A walk through the garden
231 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
plant
Portraits
84 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures