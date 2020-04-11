Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rahul Pandit
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
egg
easter egg
dessert
Cake Images
Birthday Cake Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Easter
129 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
Easter Images
egg
easter egg
Ostern
30 photos
· Curated by Sven Claßen
ostern
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Easter
114 photos
· Curated by Amy Heathorn
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures