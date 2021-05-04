Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manik Roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
May 4, 2021
Canon EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Binocular
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
binocular
long distance
viewing
wild animal
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
binoculars
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Scenic
111 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
scenic
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
Autumn / Fall Tones
426 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe